Intel denies 20,000 layoffs, confirms job cuts to begin in Q2

David Zinsner, Intel’s Chief Financial Officer, dismissed the claim, stating that the figure was inaccurate and that no final decision had been reached regarding the extent of the layoffs.

Intel executives have moved to calm speculation over sweeping layoffs, stating that the figure of 20,000 job cuts recently reported is inaccurate. However, they have confirmed that workforce reductions are indeed on the horizon, set to begin in the second quarter of the year.

The clarification came during a company-wide video call on 25 April, where executives addressed growing internal concerns following a Bloomberg report suggesting that more than 20,000 positions could be axed. David Zinsner, Intel’s Chief Financial Officer, rejected the claim, asserting that the number cited was not correct and that no final decision had been made on the scale of the layoffs.

“We have not finalised the number of roles to be impacted,” Zinsner said, according to internal communications cited by Calcalist. He emphasised that while workforce adjustments are part of ongoing restructuring plans, the figure being circulated does not reflect the reality of the situation.

Intel’s CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, also weighed in on the matter through an internal memo, outlining the company's broader strategy to sharpen its competitiveness in a challenging market landscape. Tan acknowledged that a major restructuring was underway, with layoffs forming a part of the plan. However, he did not provide detailed timelines or specify which departments or teams would be most affected.

Layoffs are expected to commence in the second quarter of 2025 and continue across several months. The process will be gradual rather than abrupt, as Intel seeks to navigate its transformation while minimising disruption to critical operations. Sources have indicated that the cuts will be strategic, targeting areas where efficiency improvements can be made without significantly impacting Intel’s product and service delivery.

Intel’s move comes as the company faces intensifying pressure from competitors and a slowdown in key markets. After significant investments in manufacturing capacity and research and development, the company is now seeking to optimise costs and sharpen its operational focus. Analysts suggest that restructuring and workforce rationalisation are necessary steps for Intel to remain agile and competitive, particularly in areas like semiconductor manufacturing and AI technologies.

Despite the looming cuts, Intel leadership sought to reassure employees that the company remains committed to its long-term vision and growth objectives. They highlighted recent progress in expanding fabrication capabilities and securing strategic partnerships as signs of Intel's strengthening position.

Still, the uncertainty has unsettled many within Intel’s workforce, particularly after recent high-profile layoffs across the tech sector. Companies such as Meta, Amazon, and Google have all announced significant job cuts over the past year, driven by a combination of economic headwinds and the need to recalibrate following aggressive expansion during the pandemic years.

For now, Intel employees must wait for more specific information regarding the restructuring’s impact. Company leaders have promised to maintain open lines of communication and to provide updates as decisions are finalised.

As the tech giant prepares for its next chapter, all eyes will be on how Intel manages this delicate transition without losing critical talent or undermining the momentum it has worked hard to rebuild.