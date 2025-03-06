JioStar lays Off 1,100 employees after Viacom18-Disney merger

To support employees impacted by the restructuring, JioStar is reportedly offering a ‘generous severance’ package. Employees who are laid off will receive between six and 12 months’ salary, depending on their tenure at the company.

JioStar, India’s largest media and entertainment company formed through the merger of Viacom18 and Disney’s Star India, is set to lay off approximately 1,100 employees as part of its restructuring efforts, according to a report by Mint. The layoffs, aimed at reducing overlapping roles, began last month and will continue until June 2025.

Sources familiar with the matter revealed that the job cuts will primarily impact corporate roles across distribution, finance, commercial, and legal departments. The move is a direct result of the consolidation process following the Viacom18-Disney merger in November 2024, which sought to create a streamlined and efficient business model.

“Whenever two large companies with similar businesses merge, redundancies are inevitable. This restructuring is about optimising resources and reducing duplication, ensuring the joint venture operates as a leaner and more efficient entity,” an industry executive tracking the developments told Mint.

To support employees impacted by the restructuring, JioStar is reportedly offering a ‘generous severance’ package. Employees who are laid off will receive between six and 12 months’ salary, depending on their tenure at the company. Additionally, for every year of service completed, employees will receive one month’s full salary, along with a notice period payout ranging from one to three months.

JioStar’s Vision for the Future

Following the merger, JioStar has emerged as a dominant player in India’s media landscape, valued at Rs 70,352 crore. With a strategic focus on expanding its sports and online streaming businesses, the company aims to strengthen its position against global streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Reliance Industries holds a majority stake in JioStar through Viacom18 and direct ownership, while Disney retains a 36.84% stake. Nita Ambani serves as the chairperson of the newly formed entity, with Uday Shankar as the vice-chairperson.

The restructuring efforts underscore JioStar’s commitment to improving operational efficiency while positioning itself as a key player in India’s rapidly evolving entertainment and digital streaming market.