Major layoffs at Cipia Vision: 50% employees cut amid 80% market value crash

Cipia, once hailed as a promising tech player, has seen its fortunes plummet since its 2021 IPO. The company raised NIS 68 million at a pre-money valuation of NIS 354 million, but has since lost approximately 93% of its market value.

Israeli auto-tech firm Cipia Vision is laying off half its workforce as part of a sweeping cost-cutting strategy to ensure continued operations amid severe financial distress. The company, which specialises in AI-powered driver monitoring systems, disclosed the move in a regulatory filing with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE).

Cipia, once hailed as a promising tech player, has seen its fortunes plummet since its 2021 IPO. The company raised NIS 68 million at a pre-money valuation of NIS 354 million, but has since lost approximately 93% of its market value. As of now, it is trading at a market capitalisation of just NIS 55 million.

The firm’s board of directors has approved a “streamlining plan” to preserve operational continuity, given the “going concern” warning attached to its financial statements. The plan includes deep cuts in operational expenditure, a significant workforce reduction, and a suspension of executive salaries.

At the end of 2024, Cipia employed 62 staff members—34 in research and development, 22 in marketing, and six in general management. With the new strategy, 50% of these roles will be eliminated. Furthermore, the company announced that it will reduce its executive team and terminate existing employment contracts where necessary. All company directors, with the exception of external and independent board members, have voluntarily waived their salaries through to the end of 2025.

Despite these drastic measures, Cipia remains committed to supporting existing customer relationships and progressing strategic projects where financially feasible. In its statement, the company said it will continue efforts to secure new sources of funding and explore further operational or strategic options to stabilise its position.

Founded in 2007, Cipia Vision—led by CEO Yehuda Holtzman—is known for its AI-driven software that monitors driver alertness by interpreting facial expressions and behavioural cues. Originally focused on gesture recognition, the company has expanded its offerings to detect driver fatigue and distraction, aiming to enhance road safety through computer vision technology.

Although Cipia’s revenue increased slightly in 2024 to $5.7 million, up from $5.4 million in 2023, the company posted a net loss of $8 million. This follows a deeper loss of $9.1 million the previous year. Since its inception, Cipia has burned through more than $100 million and had just $5 million in cash reserves at the close of 2024.

The company operates without a single controlling shareholder, with its shares held by a mix of Israeli and foreign investors, including businessman Leon Recanati and Professor Eli Talmor, who currently chairs the board.

As Cipia Vision enters a period of uncertainty, industry observers will be closely watching whether its cost-cutting measures and financing efforts can keep the company afloat in an increasingly competitive auto-tech landscape.