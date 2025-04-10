Tata announces major layoffs – 1,600 roles set to be cut from THIS team

A formal consultation process has begun, with the company submitting a Request for Advice to the Central Works Council regarding the planned organisational changes.

Tata Steel has announced a major workforce reduction, with around 2,000 positions set to be cut as part of a sweeping transformation strategy—1,600 of which will be at its IJmuiden plant in the Netherlands.

The company, owned by Tata Sons, stated that the layoffs at the Dutch site represent approximately 20% of its workforce in the region. This move comes in the wake of a challenging financial year for Tata Steel Nederland (TSN), which reported a loss of €556 million (£475 million) for FY2024, driven by soaring energy prices and intense competition from low-cost Chinese steel imports. The company is also grappling with rising import tariffs in the United States.

The restructuring will primarily impact management and support function roles, as the company seeks to streamline operations and improve financial resilience. Changes are also expected within the local management board of Tata Steel Nederland. A formal consultation process has begun, with the company submitting a Request for Advice to the Central Works Council regarding the planned organisational changes.

“In light of the difficult demand environment in Europe—driven by geopolitical developments, trade disruptions and rising energy costs—we are taking a necessary step towards building a sustainable and future-proof steel company,” said Hans van den Berg, CEO of Tata Steel Nederland. He acknowledged the significant impact on employees and committed to working closely with all stakeholders during the transition.

Tata Steel confirmed that while FY2024 was marked by disruptions, including delays to a key blast furnace relining project, operations in the Netherlands have stabilised in FY2025, with liquid steel production nearing full capacity at 6.75 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

Despite current challenges, the company is doubling down on its long-term vision. The IJmuiden plant is seen as strategically important to Tata Steel’s green transformation plans, owing to its proximity to offshore wind resources and existing infrastructure suitable for sustainable steel production.

T.V. Narendran, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Steel, noted that the company is in close discussions with the Dutch government and other stakeholders regarding planned investments under the Green Steel initiative. “We remain committed to transforming IJmuiden into one of Europe’s most efficient and environmentally sustainable steelmakers,” he said.

The announcement sent shockwaves through financial markets, with Tata Steel shares tumbling nearly 8%, dragging down the broader metal sector. Analysts view the move as indicative of the structural challenges facing Europe’s steel industry, which remains under pressure from energy volatility, global trade barriers and a rapidly evolving decarbonisation agenda.

While the bulk of job losses will occur in the Netherlands, industry observers are watching closely to see whether further cuts may follow in other regions, as Tata Steel continues its global cost-optimisation drive.

As the company navigates this period of transformation, its ability to align cost-cutting measures with its environmental ambitions will be pivotal—not only for its workforce, but for its standing in an increasingly competitive and sustainability-conscious global steel market.