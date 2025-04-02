Whirlpool layoffs leave hundreds of employees jobless—Company breaks silence in official statement

We are committed to supporting affected employees through this transition by providing access to onsite HR support and a dedicated employee support line, said a spokesperson from Whirlpool.

Whirlpool Corporation has confirmed that it will be laying off approximately 650 workers citing shifting consumer demand as the primary reason for the workforce reduction. The layoffs are set to take effect on June 1, 2025.

In a statement to TV9 on Tuesday morning, a Whirlpool spokesperson emphasised that the decision was not influenced by external factors such as tariffs but was instead a strategic move to align production with market conditions.

Whirlpool’s Official Statement

“Whirlpool Corporation has made necessary adjustments to production at its Amana operations to align with current market conditions driven by consumer demand. This has resulted in the announcement of a workforce reduction of approximately 650 employees within specific production teams at the facility. We are committed to supporting affected employees through this transition by providing access to onsite HR support and a dedicated employee support line, an employee assistance program, and guidance on unemployment benefits through Iowa Workforce Development.”

The company reiterated its commitment to assisting employees through various support initiatives, including HR resources, counseling services, and unemployment guidance.

Union and Labor Organisation Reactions

The layoffs have sparked strong reactions from labor unions and workers' advocacy groups. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), which represents many of Whirlpool’s employees, expressed deep concern over the decision. A union representative released the following statement:

“Our hearts go out to every member and family affected by Whirlpool management’s announcement that they will lay off approximately 650 workers at its Amana facility. This is a community that relies heavily on good IAM Union jobs that help sustain thousands of families in the Amana area. We are working together with our members to ensure that the company respects our membership’s rights throughout this process. We are also reaching out to local stakeholders and elected officials to secure any support possible for our membership. The IAM Union will continue to work to mitigate the impacts of this announcement and maintain the job security of all our members at Whirlpool.”

The Iowa Federation of Labor AFL-CIO President, Charlie Wishman, strongly criticized the layoffs, calling them “outrageous.” He pointed to Whirlpool’s substantial revenue figures and blamed corporate decision-making for negatively impacting American workers.

“Today Whirlpool announced the layoffs of approximately 650 workers in Amana, IA. This is outrageous for a company that made 17 billion dollars in sales last year. Again, the working class is suffering at the hands of billionaires, who don’t seem to care, let alone understand the struggles of the American people.

To make matters worse, the state legislature and the governor of the State of Iowa championed and passed a law that actually cut the number of weeks of unemployment available to workers and communities affected by plant layoffs and closings. These weeks are essential for giving families and the areas they live in a chance to recover. Governor Reynolds and this majority in the legislature continue to let rural Iowa die.”

Economic and Community Impact

The Whirlpool facility in Amana has long been a significant employer in the region, and the layoffs are expected to have a ripple effect on the local economy. Many families rely on these manufacturing jobs, and the announcement has raised concerns about economic stability in the area. With 650 job losses, local businesses, schools, and public services may also feel the impact.

Community leaders and labor groups are now urging Whirlpool to reconsider its decision or, at the very least, provide additional severance and transitional support to affected workers. As the situation develops, the focus remains on ensuring that those impacted receive adequate assistance and that the broader economic consequences are addressed.