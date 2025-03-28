Zomato allegedly fires 300 employees without notice, sparks online outrage

According to the employee, the dismissal was attributed to an "average lateness" of just 28 minutes over three months—despite the employee’s strong performance and positive track record.

A social media storm has erupted following allegations that food delivery giant Zomato abruptly dismissed over 300 employees without prior warning. The claims, originating from a viral Reddit post, have raised concerns about corporate ethics, employee rights, and job security in India’s startup ecosystem.

A former Zomato employee took to Reddit to share their frustration, claiming they were among the 300 individuals suddenly fired. According to the post, the dismissal was attributed to an "average lateness" of just 28 minutes over three months—despite the employee’s strong performance and positive track record. The post further alleged that Zomato provided no prior warning or opportunity to rectify the issue before terminating workers.

"No warnings, no second chances—just immediate termination," the Reddit user wrote, criticizing the company’s approach and accusing it of treating employees as "disposable."

The post quickly gained traction, with several users echoing similar experiences and expressing concern over Zomato’s alleged handling of the situation. One commenter, claiming to be a current Zomato employee, described the terminations as "inhumane," stating that affected workers had their access to internal systems revoked almost instantly, preventing them from even questioning the decision.

Another former employee shared their own experience, stating that their dismissal was due to login time discrepancies. "I was never informed that my login time would count as non-compliance when I joined. They just fired me without any discussion," the user wrote.

Some users speculated that attendance-related reasons were merely a pretext for cost-cutting measures. "It’s not about being late by 28 minutes—that’s just an excuse. The real reason is downsizing. The company needed to cut costs, and some employees were caught in the crossfire," a commenter suggested.

As the discussion intensified, legal professionals also joined the conversation. One lawyer offered support to the affected employees, urging them to take action. "These companies think they can get away with anything. If you want to fight this legally, reach out—we’ll work on getting you the compensation you deserve."

No official response yet

Despite the widespread backlash, Zomato has not issued an official response to these claims. The controversy has reignited debates around job security in India’s startup sector and the ethical obligations of corporations toward their workforce.

With pressure mounting on Zomato to address the allegations, the company’s next move will be closely watched. Whether or not these claims hold merit, the incident highlights the precarious nature of employment in fast-growing tech-driven industries, where sudden layoffs have become an unfortunate reality for many workers.