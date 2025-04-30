AI teams rising: Microsoft says 81% leaders to use AI Agents in next 12–18 months

AI isn’t coming—it's already at work. Microsoft’s latest Work Trend Index reveals 81% of leaders plan to integrate AI agents within 18 months, reshaping teams, roles, and responsibilities as employees evolve into “agent bosses” managing digital colleagues.

A new Microsoft report forecasts a major shift in the world of work: AI agents are set to become embedded in everyday business operations, with 81% of global leaders saying these tools will be central to their organisation’s strategy within the next 12 to 18 months.

The 2025 Work Trend Index, based on research across 31,000 people and extensive LinkedIn and Microsoft 365 data, outlines how the next frontier of productivity will be shaped by humans managing AI—not just using it.

From AI tools to AI teams

The report outlines a three-stage evolution:

AI as a tool : supporting individuals with task automation and efficiency;





AI as a teammate : collaborating with humans on insights and execution;





AI as an agent: working semi-autonomously under human oversight.





As this shift unfolds, employees will increasingly adopt the role of “agent bosses”—supervising multiple AI systems responsible for everything from scheduling and data analysis to client communications and content generation.

In addition to the 81% figure, 82% of leaders believe that AI—including autonomous agents—will effectively expand their workforce capacity. The goal is not to replace human workers, but to scale operations and free up employee time for more strategic work.

This future is already unfolding. Microsoft highlights examples where companies have deployed AI agents for tasks like proposal generation and internal communications—streamlining workflows and increasing speed-to-delivery.

Within 2–5 years, Microsoft predicts a surge in what it calls “Frontier Firms”—businesses that embed AI deeply into their operations to stay competitive. These firms will depend on AI agents not only for productivity but also for strategic decision-making, innovation, and customer responsiveness.

To thrive in this environment, organisations must prioritise:

Upskilling workers in AI management, prompt design, and ethical oversight;





Leadership transformation , as managers shift from traditional decision-making to AI-informed strategies;





Cultural change, enabling teams to adopt new tech mindsets and build trust in digital colleagues.





Microsoft underscores that the workforce of the future will require both technical fluency and human judgement. As AI agents become teammates, employees must learn to guide, question, and collaborate with AI, not just delegate tasks to it.

The report urges businesses to invest now in training and reskilling to avoid a widening gap between AI capability and workforce readiness.