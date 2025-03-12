DIY AI: OpenAI’s launches new tools to let companies build their own AI assistants

The launch of these tools comes amid a surge in AI adoption. Earlier this year, OpenAI introduced Operator, an AI agent capable of navigating websites, clicking buttons, and filling out forms to complete various tasks.

OpenAI has unveiled a groundbreaking suite of APIs and developer tools, enabling businesses to create and deploy their own AI agents. This latest innovation aims to enhance automation, streamline workflows, and improve efficiency across industries.

The introduction of the Responses API and the Agents SDK marks a significant step forward in AI development. These tools allow enterprises and developers to integrate AI into various operations, helping automate tasks such as customer support, research, and data processing.

The Responses API combines the ease of OpenAI’s Chat Completions API with the tool integration capabilities of the Assistants API. This makes it possible to build AI-driven agents capable of conducting web searches, analyzing documents, and handling file retrieval tasks. The API is powered by OpenAI’s Computer-Using Agent (CUA) model, which allows AI to perform computer-based tasks autonomously. Developers can access AI models like GPT-4o searchand GPT-4o mini search, enhancing the capability of AI-powered applications.

OpenAI also announced that its Assistants API will be discontinued in early 2026, making the new Responses API a crucial replacement for businesses looking to develop AI-powered assistants.

Meanwhile, the Agents SDK provides developers with the ability to orchestrate multiple AI agents, enabling seamless collaboration between different AI-driven processes. This tool is particularly useful for businesses focusing on multi-step research, customer service automation, content creation, code review, and sales prospecting.

To support businesses in tracking and optimizing their AI agents, OpenAI has introduced integrated observability tools. These tools allow developers to monitor agent workflows, debug issues, and improve performance, ensuring smooth execution of AI-powered tasks.

“These new tools streamline core agent logic, orchestration, and interactions, making it significantly easier for developers to get started with building agents. Over the coming weeks and months, we plan to release additional tools and capabilities to further simplify and accelerate building agentic applications on our platform,” OpenAI stated.

The launch of these tools comes amid a surge in AI adoption. Earlier this year, OpenAI introduced Operator, an AI agent capable of navigating websites, clicking buttons, and filling out forms to complete tasks such as booking flights and making online purchases. In February 2025, OpenAI released Deep Research, an advanced AI agent that conducts multi-step internet research for complex tasks.

These innovations reflect OpenAI’s dominance in the AI industry, where it has 2 million paying enterprise users and a growing user base. In February 2025, ChatGPT surpassed 400 million weekly active users, up from 300 million just a few months earlier.

OpenAI’s impressive growth is backed by substantial financial investment. The company has raised a total of $17.9 billion across ten funding rounds, and its latest valuation in October 2024 reached approximately $157 billion. Led by CEO Sam Altman, OpenAI continues to set the pace for AI-driven business transformation.

With the introduction of the Responses API and Agents SDK, businesses of all sizes can now build, customize, and deploy AI agents tailored to their specific needs. This latest move by OpenAI reinforces the growing importance of AI-driven automation and positions businesses for a smarter, more efficient future.