Meta cuts jobs amidst team restructuring

Meta streamlines its workforce yet again, with reports of small layoffs and strategic team shifts across Instagram and WhatsApp.

Meta has begun layoffs across its Instagram, WhatsApp, and Reality Labs divisions, according to a report by The Verge.

The layoffs are part of a broader strategic shift aimed at aligning the company with its long-term goals, which includes restructuring teams and relocating employees. Some workers are being reassigned, while others are being moved to different locations.

While the exact number of job cuts was not disclosed, sources suggest the impact is limited.

In a separate move, Meta fired around two dozen employees in Los Angeles for allegedly misusing their daily $25 meal allowances to purchase non-food items, such as household goods, according to the Financial Times. These terminations are independent of the wider restructuring.

Since November 2022, Meta has cut approximately 21,000 jobs in an effort to reduce costs, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg declaring 2023 the "Year of Efficiency."

Despite these measures, Meta exceeded revenue expectations in its second-quarter results and remains confident that strong digital ad spending will continue to support its AI investments.