Salesforce to hire 1,000 for Agentforce sales push

Salesforce accelerates AI expansion with 1,000 new hires to support the launch of Agentforce, its latest AI-powered tool.

Salesforce Inc. has announced plans to hire over 1,000 employees to support the sales of its latest artificial intelligence (AI) tool, Agentforce, in a move aimed at meeting increasing demand. This AI-powered product, introduced as part of Salesforce’s revamped strategy, allows companies to deploy autonomous agents that can handle tasks without human supervision.

Agentforce, launched last month, is designed to work across departments, taking on roles in customer service, sales, and marketing to enhance employee productivity. Unlike traditional chatbots, these AI agents are capable of reasoning, making decisions, and executing actions such as resolving customer issues, qualifying sales leads, and optimizing marketing strategies.

Agentforce can operate autonomously, responding to changes in data, business rules, automation, or signals from external systems through API integrations.

The hiring move comes amid what chief executive Marc Benioff described as “amazing momentum” for Agentforce. “The agent revolution is real and as transformative as the cloud, social, and mobile revolutions,” Benioff noted recently, highlighting the potential of AI agents to drive a new wave of change across industries. He added that the tool is already receiving strong feedback from early users, including companies like OpenTable and Wiley, which are using Agentforce to expand their capabilities.

The rapid adoption of AI across industries is evident, with IDC projecting that AI could contribute $19.9 trillion to the global economy by 2030. However, businesses often struggle to translate AI innovations into tangible business outcomes. Salesforce aims to address this challenge by providing customizable AI agents that can be easily adapted to various industry needs.

Agentforce also includes customisable agents that can be adapted across industries using low-code or no-code tools.