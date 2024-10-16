Vantage Fit launches global corporate walkathon for employee wellness

Vantage Fit, an AI-powered wellness platform, has recently announced the launch of the fourth season of its Global Corporate Virtual Walkathon. The event, which is scheduled from November 5th to December 3rd, 2024, invites companies worldwide to participate in promoting employee health and wellness through this virtual walkathon.

Since its inception in 2021, the walkathon has engaged over 8,100 employees from more than 30 countries. Participants have taken over 350 million steps and burned 12 million calories. More than 100 companies have been involved, contributing to a total of $15,000 in rewards and over 250 trees planted as part of the initiative’s focus on health and sustainability.

This year’s walkathon will offer participants rewards, perks, and certificates for their achievements. Vantage Fit's Corporate Virtual Walkathon continues to foster a culture of wellness and sustainability, aiming to inspire employees globally to take steps toward healthier lifestyles.