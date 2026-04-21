Smytten appoints Shishir Varma as CEO of PulseAI Research

Smytten has appointed Shishir Varma as Chief Executive Officer of PulseAI Research, its AI-driven consumer intelligence platform, marking a key step in scaling its data-led insights business.





The move comes as the company sharpens its focus on transforming how brands access actionable consumer insights. Formerly known as Smytten PulseAI, the platform has been rebranded as PulseAI Research to reflect its evolution towards an always-on, intelligence-led research model.





Varma brings over 30 years of global experience in consumer insights, having led P&L operations across APAC, India, China and Japan. Most recently, he served as Managing Director, Insights at Kantar Japan. He is also known for building and scaling Millward Brown in India and for translating complex data into strategic business decisions.





Commenting on his appointment, Varma, highlighted, “The limitations of traditional research models, noting that PulseAI Research combines real consumer interactions with AI to deliver faster, more predictive and actionable insights. He added that the platform represents a shift towards intelligence built on real-world behaviour rather than survey-based responses.”





Siddhartha Nangia, Co-Founder, Smytten said, “ Varma’s deep expertise in insights and analytics, combined with his experience in scaling global platforms, makes him well-suited to lead the business into its next phase.”





In under 18 months, PulseAI Research has onboarded over 150 enterprise clients, reflecting strong demand for faster and more reliable research solutions. Built on Smytten’s ecosystem of over 30 million users, the platform leverages real consumer behaviour to deliver both qualitative and quantitative insights at scale.





By combining behavioural data with AI and large language model-driven analysis, PulseAI Research enables real-time sentiment tracking, scalable qualitative insights and continuous brand intelligence. The platform supports multiple sectors, including FMCG, automotive, education and consumer technology, positioning itself as a next-generation alternative to traditional research approaches.