AI layoffs fear overstated, says former Tesla HR chief as big tech reshapes workforce

Fears of widespread AI-driven job losses may be overstated for most workers, according to former Tesla HR executive Valerie Capers Workman, even as major technology companies announce fresh layoffs while ramping up artificial intelligence investments, as reported by Fortune.





The comments come as Meta plans to cut 8,000 roles on 20 May and Microsoft has offered voluntary buyouts to around 8,750 US employees, about 7% of its domestic workforce. Both companies are increasing spending on AI infrastructure and embedding AI usage into employee performance tracking, including tools that monitor keystrokes, application use and prompt activity.





The developments have fuelled concerns that AI could reshape white-collar employment at scale. However, Workman said the impact will not be uniform, as most organisations lack the scale of large technology firms and will instead adopt AI gradually to augment, rather than replace, human work. Routine cognitive tasks such as research, drafting and data analysis are expected to be increasingly automated, while employees work alongside AI tools.





Companies such as Amazon and Google, along with Meta and Microsoft, are projected to spend about $650 billion on AI infrastructure in 2026. Yet more than 80% of US workers are employed outside these large firms, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, indicating that the broader labour market may see slower and more measured change.





“The headlines read as a preview of every white-collar job’s future. They are half right. And the half they get wrong is the half that matters most to the vast majority of working professionals.” said Valerie Capers Workman, former chief HR, Tesla.





She added, "that if organisations balance technological progress with human skills, the shift could lead to a more productive and equitable future of work."





Professionals should focus on building AI fluency and aligning their work with business outcomes, as those who can translate AI capabilities into measurable impact are likely to remain in demand.