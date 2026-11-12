Altimetrik Accelerates Enterprise AI Transformation with Google Cloud's Gemini for Healthcare

Altimetrik, an AI engineering company, has launched new industry-specific AI capabilities built on Google Cloud's Gemini for healthcare to automate complex enterprise workflows. As an integration partner, Altimetrik will help healthcare organizations put agentic AI to work on their most complex operational challenges.





Together, Google Cloud and Altimetrik will put these capabilities to work by integrating AI with existing enterprise data, systems, and workflows for healthcare organizations. Combining Google Cloud's advanced AI capabilities with Altimetrik's healthcare domain expertise and enterprise engineering, the collaboration aims to streamline administrative processes, improve access to clinical and operational information, and support more effective care coordination.





Altimetrik will build and deploy these solutions using its ALTi AIOS™ framework, complementing Google Cloud's technology with workflow orchestration, and governance. The framework incorporates agent permissions, auditability, and human oversight into solution design, enabling healthcare organizations to adopt agentic AI responsibly.





"Pilots are easy. Scaling is the hard part, especially when AI must operate within decades of established systems, data, and processes," said Raj Sundaresan, CEO of Altimetrik. "In healthcare, AI must earn the trust of the people delivering care. Since joining Google Cloud's AI-native partner cohort earlier this year, our forward-deployed engineers have been helping organizations move agentic AI from pilot to production through ALTi AIOS™, ensuring every agent is permissioned, auditable, and accountable. Gemini for healthcare provides a powerful foundation for the industry, and we are proud to build on that foundation as a launch partner, while keeping care teams firmly in control."





"Healthcare organizations need solutions that bridge cutting-edge AI with day-to-day operational realities," said Satish Thomas, Vice President, Google Cloud. "Our collaboration with Altimetrik brings Gemini directly into mission-critical workflows, helping healthcare leaders to streamline administrative processes, improve coordination, and make data more actionable."





Altimetrik first partnered with Google Cloud earlier this year when it became a part of the company's cohort of AI-native partners to scale agentic AI across the global enterprise.





Learn more about how Altimetrik is building governed, agentic solutions that help healthcare teams make more confident decisions.





About Altimetrik





Altimetrik is an AI engineering company helping some of the most revered and iconic enterprises modernize systems, data, and processes at the heart of their business, so they can move faster, operate more efficiently, and innovate continuously. Through ALTi AIOS™, its AI-native operating system, Altimetrik combines the latest AI capabilities with deep engineering expertise to help clients solve complex challenges, accelerate modernization, and deliver measurable outcomes at scale.





Altimetrik's clients get access to the latest AI innovations while maintaining flexibility to choose the right technologies for their business, through trusted relationships with OpenAI, Google Gemini, Anthropic, Databricks, and major hyperscalers.





A member of the World Economic Forum's Centre for AI Excellence, the Forum's global hub for shaping responsible AI, Altimetrik is also recognized in the 2025 Constellation Research ShortList™ for Global AI Services and named a Major Contender in multiple Everest Group PEAK Matrix® assessments, including Software Product Engineering Services (2026), Enterprise Quality Engineering Services (2025), and Digital Engineering Services for BFSI and Life Sciences. Learn more at altimetrik.com.