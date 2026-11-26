Anthropic on Wednesday said it is expanding the research preview of its new proactive AI agent app, Claude Duet, to India, with waitlist access for Pro, Max and Ultra users, a public beta for Team plans and a private beta for enterprises.





The app is built for professionals and small business owners.





Anthropic said it will resonate with India’s founders, operators, consultants and small business owners, who are juggling email, invoices, customers, hiring and meetings at once. It is available as a standalone app on iOS and Android and on claude.ai, the company said in a statement.





Claude Duet, designed around Claude Opus 5.5, sends a short brief each morning on the most important items across a user’s connected apps and, through the day, messages the user only when something needs attention.





It has its own virtual machine with its own browser, so it does not need the user’s laptop or phone to be on, and can handle tasks from scheduling meetings to building dashboards, financial or sales forecasts, prototypes and web apps, the company said.





Anthropic said the app shows users what it is about to do and waits for approval before it sends a message, makes a payment, signs a document or deletes anything.





The app never sees passwords or sign-in tokens, and that a separate safety check reviews every message before it goes out, blocking sensitive information such as card and government ID numbers, it added.





The app works in all 35 languages Claude supports, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Bhojpuri and English, the company said.