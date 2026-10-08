Anthropic expands startup programme for AI-native firms

AI major Anthropic has expanded its 'Claude Startups' programme, offering early-stage founders, including AI-native businesses in India, up to USD 7,000 in products and credits.





The US-based artificial intelligence (AI) firm will also provide third-party software benefits worth up to USD 45,000 to startups under the programme.





The initiative aims to lower entry barriers and infrastructure costs for early-stage companies building artificial intelligence applications, the company said in an official announcement.





“Calling out to all startups in India. If you're building an AI-native company here, the Claude Startups programme just got bigger. Members can get up to USD 7,000 in Claude products and credits, including a free year of Claude Team if you're new to Team, plus USD 1,000 in API credits as soon as you're approved.





“If you were founded in the last five years or funded in the last two, apply. Don't wait for the perfect idea. Start building, and tell us what you ship,” Anthropic India Managing Director Irina Ghose said in a post on LinkedIn. ​





Additionally, the company introduced the 'Claude Startup Stack', providing participants with discounts and credits worth up to USD 45,000 across partner tools covering functions such as data engineering, product design and sales operations.





​In addition to financial credits, selected members will receive technical guidance through virtual office hours with Anthropic’s Applied AI team, community access through networking initiatives and hackathons such as 'Founder House', and commercial distribution opportunities on the Claude Marketplace.