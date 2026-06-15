AutoVRse secures $2.4 million to scale AI and VR-powered training for frontline workers

AutoVRse, a workforce training technology startup, has raised $2.4 million in a funding round co-led by Singularity AMC’s Large Value Fund III and Early Opportunities Fund, alongside existing investor Lumikai, as it looks to accelerate the adoption of AI and virtual reality (VR) training solutions for frontline workers globally.





The company, which has trained more than 500,000 workers across industries including manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, energy and healthcare, is targeting what it describes as one of the world’s largest workforce development gaps: training for the estimated three billion non-desk workers who operate on factory floors, assembly lines, warehouses and field sites.





Unlike conventional corporate learning systems designed primarily for office-based employees, AutoVRse uses immersive VR simulations and AI-powered smart-glasses guidance to help workers learn complex procedures, improve safety and gain hands-on experience before entering high-risk work environments.





The startup serves more than 50 enterprise customers across North America, Europe, the Gulf region and India. Its client roster includes Amazon, Shell, ADNOC, Exxon Mobil, GE Power, Bosch, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Tata Power, NTPC, Vedanta, Hindalco, Godrej, Welspun, Intas and Abbott.





AutoVRse said it has surpassed $8 million in annual recurring revenue within a year of its global product rollout, with approximately half of its revenue generated outside India. The company reported 250% year-on-year revenue growth.





“AutoVRse moves safety and training culture from documentation to evidence,” said Ashwin Jaishanker, co-founder and CEO of AutoVRse. “Our training products meet workers where they are, from e-learning and dynamic SOPs to VR simulations, so they're certified before they ever go on-site.”





The company’s platform combines immersive training with AI tools that can assist workers in identifying unsafe conditions, making operational decisions and reducing administrative tasks such as manual inspections and paperwork.





Large industrial employers are increasingly turning to VR-based training as they seek scalable and measurable alternatives to classroom instruction. According to AutoVRse, VR training can significantly reduce training times, improve retention and standardise learning outcomes across multiple locations.





Among its deployments, UltraTech Cement has used the platform to train more than 70,000 workers across 76 plants, while Amazon Air onboarded 1,500 workers in just 30 days using AI-powered training modules. JSW Steel, which initially adopted a conveyor-belt safety training module, has since expanded its use of the platform across more than 50 sites spanning its paints, cement, mining and energy businesses.





“AutoVRse has helped us build a more uniform, immersive and data-driven approach to workforce training at scale,” said K. Kiran Kumar, Group Head – Safety at JSW Group. “Our data shows that workers who have completed VR training modules have not been involved in safety incidents for 12 months after, which is a significant outcome for our operations.”





Investors see the company as well positioned to benefit from growing demand for AI-enabled industrial technologies.

“AutoVRse is creating real impact with AI on the factory floor and in pharma labs,” said Yash Kela, Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Singularity AMC. “We believe this is how the world will train and operate its industrial workforce over the next 10 years.”





The fresh capital will be used to secure compliance certifications, strengthen integrations with enterprise learning and HR systems, and develop a new product layer that combines VR-based pre-shift training with AI-powered smart-glasses support during live operations.





The company also plans to expand its presence in North America, where it is already working with several Fortune 500 companies, while further strengthening its footprint in India and the GCC region.





“AutoVRse has demonstrated how immersion, participation and personalisation are finding consequential real-world applications across industrial training,” said Aditya Deshpande, Principal at Lumikai. “We’re excited to back the team as they make immersive AI the operating layer for global industry.”