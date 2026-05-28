Behind Fintech’s AI boom lies a growing global layoff crisis

The global fintech sector has recorded at least 9,706 job cuts in 2026 so far, making it the fifth hardest-hit segment of the technology industry as companies race to adopt artificial intelligence and cut costs in pursuit of long-term profitability.





New figures from financial research platform TradingPlatforms show total technology layoffs have reached 132,393 globally this year. Cloud and software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce firms, IT services companies and enterprise software groups have all reported deeper cuts than fintech.





Among the biggest reductions, Oracle has eliminated 25,000 roles, Amazon 16,600, and Cognizant around 15,000.





Yet analysts warn fintech is rapidly emerging as one of the sector’s most vulnerable industries as firms overhaul operations and shrink workforce sizes to adapt to an AI-led future.





AI transition





Payments giant PayPal is preparing to cut around 20 per cent of its nearly 24,000-strong workforce over the next three years. Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has reduced headcount by 14 per cent as it shifts towards smaller, AI-assisted teams.





Tax software company Intuit has cut around 3,000 jobs amid growing investment in AI-powered financial software and automation tools.





Meanwhile, San Francisco-based payments company Block has carried out one of the industry’s most aggressive restructures, slashing 4,000 jobs from a workforce of 10,205.





The United States remains the global centre of fintech layoffs in 2026, fuelled by rapid AI adoption and widespread operational restructuring across the sector.





Structural shift





"The fintech sector is going through a significant period of change," says Stanislava Savisheva, analyst, TradingPlatforms.





"For years, companies overhired to match user growth and funding rounds rather than revenue, and investors are now demanding a clearer path to profitability.





"That is pushing firms of all sizes to take a harder look at their cost base.





"But this isn’t simply a market correction; a growing share of these cuts is attributed to automation and artificial intelligence, aiming at cost-cutting across customer service, compliance and back-office functions.





"The honest picture is that both forces are at work simultaneously, and in some cases, it is difficult to tell where financial pressure ends and structural change begins."





Savisheva says the fintech industry now looks "very different from where it stood three or four years ago", with employees carrying much of the burden of the transition.





Wider reset





The pattern reflects a broader reset across the global technology sector.





Companies that hired aggressively during the low-interest-rate boom of 2020 and 2021 are now reducing headcount while redirecting investment towards AI infrastructure and automation systems designed to generate more output with leaner teams.





Globally, cloud and SaaS companies have recorded the highest number of AI-related layoffs in 2026, with 31,180 job cuts led heavily by Oracle’s 25,000 reductions.





E-commerce and marketplace firms rank second with 20,627 layoffs, driven largely by Amazon as automation reshapes fulfilment, logistics and operational planning.





The IT services sector has recorded 16,706 layoffs globally, with Cognizant accounting for most of the cuts as the company shifts away from labour-intensive outsourcing towards smaller, AI-supported delivery teams.





For fintech firms, the pressure is intensifying. Investors are demanding profitability, AI is accelerating operational change, and companies are increasingly redesigning teams around automation rather than expansion.