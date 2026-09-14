BRICS leaders call for wider AI access, stronger global cooperation for tech safety, risk mitigation

BRICS leaders on Saturday called for wider access to Artificial Intelligence resources and stronger international cooperation to ensure the technology is safe, secure, inclusive and reliable, and its potential risks are mitigated, as they committed to implementing the grouping's statement on 'Global Governance of Artificial Intelligence'.





The New Delhi Declaration 2026, adopted at the 18th BRICS Summit being held in the national capital, laid out a broad technology agenda spanning AI, cybersecurity, digital public infrastructure (DPI), telecom and submarine networks, quantum technologies, startups and advanced manufacturing.





The declaration highlighted the immense opportunity that AI offered to stimulate economic growth and sustainable development for all.





It pushed for concerted and inclusive efforts to address the challenges stemming from and within the digital realm such as threat to security in the use of ICTs, malicious software, data security, and the misuse of technologies including cybercrime, misinformation, hate-speech, disinformation and deepfakes.





The declaration also called for wider access to AI resources alongside safeguards for safety and reliability, and committed "to implement the BRICS Leaders' Statement on the Global Governance of Artificial Intelligence".





Acknowledging the significance of frontier technologies, it said Artificial Intelligence presents an immense opportunity to stimulate economic growth and sustainable development for all.





The declaration called for fostering AI for science and innovation, developing trustworthy AI technologies, improving energy efficiency of AI systems and mitigating potential risks, particularly with an eye on ensuring a "just, fair, equitable and prosperous future" of all countries, especially those of Global South.





"We further note that international cooperation in enhancing accessibility of AI resources while ensuring its safety, security, inclusiveness and reliability, for promoting energy efficiency of AI systems, fostering AI Science and Innovation, developing trustworthy AI technologies, leveraging AI for economic growth and social good and mitigating potential risks would be essential for promoting a just, fair, equitable and prosperous future of all countries, especially those of Global South," it said.





The declaration highlighted India's AI Impact Summit held in February and the World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai.





In another key articulation, the declaration called for deeper cooperation towards building a "sovereign and self-reliant digital ecosystem", while recognising digital and ICT ecosystems as critical to economic development, social inclusion, service delivery and innovation.





"We recognise that digital and ICT ecosystems are a critical foundation for economic development, social inclusion, improved service-delivery, sustainable growth, resilience and innovation and emphasise deepening BRICS cooperation towards a sovereign and self-reliant digital ecosystem," it said.





It underscored the transformative potential of resilient, safe, secure, inclusive and interoperable digital public infrastructure and digital public goods, based on national priorities and circumstances to strengthen digital ecosystems and to deliver services at scale and increase social and economic opportunities for all.





"We note the proposal to launch the digital public infrastructure repository for BRICS countries and pilot projects of digital public infrastructure solutions for digital transformation for BRICS countries," it said.





On connectivity, the BRICS countries backed continued cooperation on submarine cable infrastructure to strengthen international digital connectivity and network resilience, while taking forward a proposed feasibility study for a high-speed communications network linking member countries.





"We appreciate the coordination of a dedicated Task Force that concluded the document `BRICS Cable Requirements: directive brief', following the Rio de Janeiro Declaration of 2025, which welcomed the discussion of undertaking a `Technical and Economic Feasibility Study' for establishing a high-speed communication network through submarine cables between the BRICS countries. In this regard, we support continued dialogue and cooperation on voluntary basis among BRICS countries, in accordance with national circumstances and priorities," the declaration said.





It encouraged the BRICS STI Steering Committee to continue this dialogue within the Task Force and propose the next steps for the feasibility study, respecting national priorities and regulations, and spoke of enhanced coordination between the BRICS ICT track and the STI track to prevent duplication of work for further progress.





Cybersecurity also figured prominently in the declaration, with the BRICS grouping calling for cooperation to tackle malicious software, data-security threats and misuse of technologies including cybercrime, misinformation, hate speech, disinformation and deepfakes.





The member countries also took note of the key role of the BRICS Working Group on Security in greater exchanges between Computer Emergency Response Teams, law-enforcement cooperation and joint research and development, and called for globally interoperable common rules and standards for ICT supply-chain security. It also encouraged states to consider signing and ratifying the UN Convention against Cybercrime.





"We call for a comprehensive, balanced, and objective approach to the development and security of ICT products and systems as well as for the development and implementation of globally interoperable common rules and standards for supply chain security," the declaration said, and emphasised the growing importance of telecommunications for the preservation of peace and the economic and social development.





The declaration also touched upon the contentious intersection of AI and intellectual property, recognising the importance of respecting intellectual property rights in the digital environment, including for AI training, as well as "fair remuneration" for rights holders while taking into account the priorities of developing countries.





"With the rise of application of AI, we recognise risks relating to misappropriation and misrepresentation of knowledge, heritage, and cultural values that are insufficiently represented in data sets and AI models," it said.





On emerging technologies and innovation, BRICS members welcomed cooperation in areas such as quantum technologies and proposed BRICS Global Research Advanced Infrastructure Network centres. The leaders also welcomed the establishment of a BRICS Incubator Network and further consideration of a BRICS Startup Innovation Fund to catalyse innovation-led growth.





Highlighting the "important role" of youth in driving innovation and contributing to collective prosperity, economic growth and future competitiveness, the declaration said, "we encourage BRICS members to promote the engagement of young researchers and startups through established mechanisms, including the Young Scientists Forum and the Young Innovators Prize".





It acknowledged the initiatives aimed at strengthening innovation ecosystems and promoting sustainable and inclusive growth, including the proposed Virtual Platform for BRICS Youth Startups to enable engagement and networking among the BRICS Young Scientists and Young Innovators alumni and to facilitate dialogue, networking and voluntary exchange among them.





The declaration further backed cooperation on Industry 4.0, smart factories, robotics and advanced digital production technologies, including greater adoption of AI by manufacturing companies and SMEs.