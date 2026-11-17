Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh has warned that the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) could disrupt labour markets, displace workers through automation and push unemployment higher, even as the technology promises significant productivity gains.





Speaking at a Federal Reserve conference in San Francisco on Monday, Warsh outlined the potential economic consequences of AI, including scenarios in which automation leads to job displacement and weaker employment conditions, as reported by Reuters.





AI automation could push unemployment higher





Warsh identified job displacement as one of the less favourable outcomes of AI adoption, warning that automation could increase unemployment as businesses integrate the technology into their operations.





While AI could improve productivity and support faster economic growth, its impact on employment may be less positive if workers are displaced faster than new opportunities emerge.





The Fed chair also cautioned that the economic consequences could extend beyond individual job losses, potentially affecting broader labour market conditions and the pace of economic growth.





Disappointing AI returns





Warsh also outlined a scenario in which AI fails to deliver the productivity gains and financial returns currently anticipated by businesses and investors.





“After significant capital investment and stock market gains, expected returns could turn down and equity valuations could fall, leading to an economic slowdown and a more notable rise in unemployment,” he said. “In time, the economy would recover, but without the productivity gains.”





Such an outcome could expose businesses and the wider economy to the risks of substantial investments in technology that do not translate into meaningful productivity improvements.





Fed to assess AI's impact on jobs and the economy





Warsh said the Federal Reserve's responsibility was to prepare for the economic consequences of AI rather than advocate for or oppose its adoption.





"Our job is to prepare for whatever comes next," he said, referring to the Fed's decision to convene a group of AI experts to examine the technology's implications for employment, productivity and central banking.





"Our role in all this is neither advocacy nor opposition. Our responsibility is to recognise that the widespread adoption of this technology will have a significant impact on the economy, with important implications for monetary policy down the road," Warsh said.





The discussions brought together business leaders, economists, academics and technology experts to examine how AI could modify economic activity and employment.





Warsh said the scale, reach and timing of these changes remain key questions for policymakers.