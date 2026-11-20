The government, in partnership with Meta, on Thursday announced the launch of a public-interest microdrama series on online scam awareness, which will premiere on Instagram and soon on Waves OTT.





The series covers some of the most common frauds, including fake job offers, investment frauds and 'digital arrest' scams. It stresses reporting suspicious behaviour and urges viewers to call the national cybercrime helpline 1930 if they are defrauded.





"In partnership with Meta, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Prasar Bharati, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) today announced the launch of India's first government-led public interest microdrama series on online scams that will premiere on Instagram and soon on Waves OTT," a Meta release said.





Building on Meta's flagship anti-scam campaign 'Scam se Bacho' to combat digital frauds through awareness films, creator-driven content and educational initiatives, the latest initiative expands these efforts and reinforces the importance of tackling online scams through a whole-of-society approach by bringing together government agencies, creators and industry partners.





Waves OTT will continue to leverage the growing popularity of microdramas and innovative storytelling formats to make important public interest information and edutainment more accessible and relatable, the release said.





Sanjay C Purao, Executive Director, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), noted that financial fraud continues to evolve rapidly, making awareness and timely information critical for investor protection.





"By using an emerging content format like microdramas, this collaboration will help people understand complex fraud patterns and encourage them to verify information before making financial decisions. We believe public awareness initiatives such as 'Scam Se Bacho' play an important role in building financially aware and empowered citizens," Purao said.





Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi pointed to India's creator economy, which is witnessing remarkable growth, with new storytelling formats opening up opportunities for creators across the country.





"This partnership brings together government, industry and creators to demonstrate how compelling storytelling can educate, inform and empower citizens, while strengthening India's leadership in the evolving digital content landscape," Dwivedi said.





Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) Director Nishant Kumar drew attention to the rise in cyber frauds, including digital arrest scams in which criminals pose as law enforcement officials.





"These scams often rely on fear and urgency to prevent victims from verifying information. Public awareness and timely reporting are critical to combating such crimes," according to Kumar.





Aman Jain, Senior Director and Head of Public Policy at Meta India, said

awareness works best when people recognise scams and warning signs in situations that feel familiar to them.





"Building on three successful editions of our ‘Scam Se Bacho’ campaign with government partners, this mobile-first microdrama series takes scam education beyond films and advisories.





"With Meta’s continued investments in technology, safety tools and a whole-of-society approach in collaboration with the government, industry and creators, we hope to help millions pause, verify and report before a scam can succeed," Jain said.





As part of the series, Meta has also released a comic strip on investment and digital arrest scams, urging people to pause, question and verify anything suspicious.





Last month, Meta worked with I4C and Saksham Senior on campaigns to help senior citizens spot evolving scams, as part of I4C's Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the release added.