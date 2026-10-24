Govt to issue consultation paper on AI law in coming weeks: Vaishnaw

The government is planning to start a consultation process for framing legislation on artificial intelligence in the coming weeks, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.





The minister said that global giants, who are among the top three or four AI ecosystems in the world, need to work jointly on fundamental principles on the technology.





“Today the time has come when the risks of AI have crossed a threshold where we should come up with a law and new regulations. Harms from the new technology can be regulated. Having said that, we are already working on it. We will come up with a consultation paper in the coming weeks. We are drafting the consultation paper, and that paper will gather inputs from society, citizens and industry," Vaishnaw said at an NDTV event here.





He said AI has been adopted very aggressively by the industry and the government would like to collect inputs from the users of AI.





Talking about the government's plan on the mobile phone segment, the Electronics and IT Minister said that Indian mobile phone brands designed and manufactured locally will be ready by October 2028.





​The minister said the first made-in-India chip will also be ready by 2028.





"This is 23rd October 2026. Please note it: 23rd October 2028. You will have Indian design, Indian manufactured, Indian brand of mobile phones,” Vaishnaw said at the event.





The government has come up with an incentive scheme to boost mobile phone production as well as promote development of designed and made in India mobile phone brands.





Vaishnaw blamed the Congress regime for ignoring manufacturing for several decades.





"Imagine 12 years ago, could you even think of electronics as an exported item from India? It was difficult to even imagine that. Today it is already the third. Very soon it will become second.

“So, that change has happened already and that is spawning the entire ecosystem which gives us the confidence that we will be able to equal some of the largest electronics manufacturers and designers in the world in the coming years,” Vaishnaw said.





The minister said 12 plans approved under India Semicon Mission 1.0 will become operational very soon.





"The 6th plant will be inaugurated very soon. Very soon, these 12 plants as a part of the 1st Semicon will be done. In Semicon 2, our endeavour will be to make India the design capital of the world. The entire world's design engineers, 20 per cent are in India and we have created such a huge pipeline of talent through about 300 plus universities that India will become the design capital of semiconductors in the world," Vaishnaw said.