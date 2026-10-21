People Matters Logo
Search
Find us:
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Youtube
Whatsapp
Google News
People Matters Logo
Search
Find us:
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Youtube
Whatsapp
Google News

AI & Emerging Tech

Hunar.AI raises Rs 40 cr in Series A to scale its platform for frontline workforce management

Article cover image

Hunar.AI will use the fresh capital to strengthen its AI infrastructure, develop its product and expand go-to-market operations across industries and markets.

Hunar.AI, a technology company that built a conversational AI platform to help enterprises hire, onboard, train and retain frontline workers, announced on Monday that it raised Rs 40 crore in a Series A funding round led by Blume Ventures.


The round also saw participation from Hyderabad Angels Fund, Together Fund, Seedstars, AVNM Ventures, PhysicsWallah Co-Founders Prateek Maheshwari and Alakh Pandey, and MediaMint co-founder Aditya Vuchi, the company said in a statement.


The latest round will support Hunar's investment in AI infrastructure, product development and go-to-market expansion.


"This funding will help us deepen our technology capabilities, strengthen our AI infrastructure and expand our reach across industries and markets," Hunar.AI Co-Founder and CEO Krishna Khandelwal added.

Topics

#AI & Emerging Tech

Ad banner

Loading...