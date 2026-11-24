India AI companies raised USD 1.6 billion in equity funding in the first nine months of 2026, nearly double the level seen in the year-ago period, according to a report by Tracxn Technologies.





This, in fact, is the highest funding grosser across the nine-month periods covered since 2019.

"India AI companies raised USD 1.6 billion in equity funding in nine months 2026, up 96 per cent from USD 822 million in nine months 2025 and 162 per cent from USD 616 million in nine months 2024, marking the highest funding total across the nine-month periods covered since 2019," data intelligence platform Tracxn Technologies' India AI - 9M 2026 Report said.





The funding was raised across 87 rounds, which was less than 149 rounds during the year-ago period. This indicates that the increase was driven by a relatively small number of large deals.

Early-stage funding led the investment mix, while Mumbai overtook Bengaluru to become the largest funding city during the period.





The ten largest rounds in 2026 raised USD 1.5 billion, or 90 per cent of the USD 1.6 billion total.

Neysa, a Mumbai-based AI cloud provider, raised the largest chunk, a USD 600 million Series B in February, equivalent to 37 per cent of all funding. Sarvam, the Bengaluru-based generative AI developer, raised USD 255 million in a Series B in June and a further USD 90.4 million in August. Yotta raised USD 150 million in July.





"Series A and later rounds fell 33 per cent to 24 from 36, and first-time funded companies fell 60 per cent to 24 from 60," it said.





Globally, AI companies raised USD 383.5 billion in the first nine months of 2026; India's USD 1.6 billion was 0.4 per cent of that, ninth among countries.





Early Stage funding rose 191 per cent to USD 1.3 billion between January and September, up from USD 434 million in the year-ago period. Early Stage rounds fell 38 per cent to 21. The average early-stage round was USD 60.2 million against USD 12.8 million.





According to the report, 111 investors backed India AI companies in the first nine months of 2026, down from 169 in the year-ago period. First-time investors fell to 43, and international investors fell to 29.





Peak XV Partners led early-stage investors with three investments, followed by Prosus and Khosla Ventures with two each. Antler, IvyCap Ventures and Finvolve each made two seed investments, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Creaegis each backed one late-stage round.