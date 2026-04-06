Meta Restructures: 200 employees set to lose jobs in Bay Area

Meta is set to proceed with layoffs impacting approximately 200 workers in the San Francisco Bay Area.





The company will cut 124 jobs at its Burlingame, California location and 74 positions in Sunnyvale. The layoffs are scheduled for late May, with Burlingame employees set to depart on May 22 and Sunnyvale staff following on May 29.





According to filings with California state regulators, all affected jobs will be permanently eliminated.





The reductions follow a previous announcement last month and affect employees in Meta’s sales and recruiting departments, as well as its Reality Labs hardware group. Some displaced workers may be offered alternative roles within Meta.





The recent development comes after Meta had laid off around 700 employees last month. The job cuts, reported by The New York Times, come as the company is reshaping its workforce and cost structure to align with its long-term AI ambitions. The move reflects a broader recalibration inside the tech giant as it shifts focus from legacy priorities to next-generation technologies.





Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has increasingly articulated a vision centred on advanced AI systems, including what he has described as “superintelligence” — technology capable of acting as a highly personalised digital assistant.





This ambition is now shaping decisions across hiring, investment, and organisational design. Meta, which owns platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is effectively repositioning itself as an AI-first company.





The shift also comes amid heightened scrutiny of the company’s workforce decisions. As previously reported, Meta has faced legal challenges over layoffs that allegedly impacted older workers, while also pushing back against earlier reports suggesting cuts of up to 20% of its workforce.





As of the end of December, Meta employed nearly 79,000 people, according to its annual filings.

While the current round of layoffs is smaller than earlier projections, it signals a continued willingness to recalibrate headcount in line with strategic priorities.