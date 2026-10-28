Nova Spectral AI raises over Rs 21 cr in funding led by Shastra VC

Bengaluru-based Nova Spectral AI has raised Rs 21.15 crore in a seed funding round led by Shastra VC, with participation from Equirus InnovateX Fund and other angel investors.





The company is developing the country's first quantum dot short-wave infrared (SWIR) image sensor chip, a technology poised to become critical to machine perception.





The round backs a made-in-India image sensor chip designed to help drones and surveillance systems see at night and through smoke and haze, reduce the country's dependence on imported sensors, and bring the same vision to phones and consumer devices worldwide, according to a statement.





"We have an in-principle go-ahead to incubate at IISc Bengaluru, and this funding will build our team there to deliver a field-ready prototype within 18 months," said Anish Priyadarshi, Co-founder and CEO of Nova Spectral AI.