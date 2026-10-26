PM Modi inaugurates RBI's Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said a secure banking system needs secure digital infrastructure supported by robust data centres and powerful computing systems, as he inaugurated RBI's Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute here.





In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted the significance of the Data Centre and the Cybersecurity Training Institute in strengthening India's digital financial infrastructure and advancing its technological self-reliance.





He described the facility as a reflection of India's changing approach to governance focused on taking the benefits of economic development to every region and every citizen.





Speaking at the occasion, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underscored the strategic importance of resilient infrastructure in safeguarding financial stability and supporting sustained economic growth.





She said that the new data centre will house RBI's mission-critical systems, including RTGS and NEFT, while the training institute will build expertise in cybersecurity, AI and other emerging technologies.





Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasised the central bank's commitment to leveraging emerging technologies, strengthening digital infrastructure, enhancing cybersecurity, developing indigenous technological capabilities and supporting the country's aspiration to become a developed nation by 2047.