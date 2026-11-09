Simplify Alpha opens AI Engineering Centre in Hyd, plans to scale headcount to 1,000 in 2 years

Simplify Alpha, part of Simplify Group, a healthcare technology company headquartered in Chicago, on Monday inaugurated its AI Engineering Centre here, with plans to scale headcount to 1,000 professionals over the next two years.





Simplify Alpha is bringing together healthcare domain expertise and AI engineering to solve key critical and complex operational challenges faced by the US healthcare industry, from Hyderabad, an official release said here.





The facility, located at HITEC City, was inaugurated by Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu alongside Venkatgiri Vandali, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Simplify Alpha, and other members of the senior leadership team.





The company plans to build specialised engineering teams combining AI expertise with knowledge of the US health insurance sector.





Its "Domain Forward Deployed Engineering" model identifies operational challenges and develops targeted solutions, the release said.





Forward Deployed Engineering and AI Full Stack Engineering teams work directly with healthcare organisations to integrate AI, automate manual processes and streamline business workflows, which helps reduce the "complexity tax" of healthcare operations, it said.





Babu said, "In the last two and a half years, we have brought in over 160 Global Innovation Centres, strengthening Hyderabad’s position as a hub for global innovation and deep domain expertise. We welcome Simplify Alpha to this ecosystem. Partnerships like this create high-value jobs, build local expertise and help us develop solutions for the world."





Vandali said, "It gives me immense pleasure to launch Simplify Alpha in Hyderabad and become part of the city’s thriving technology and knowledge ecosystem. As AI and Agentic models reshape the healthcare industry, our distinctive model of healthcare domain-led Forward deployed Engineers will accelerate how quickly our clients realise that value."