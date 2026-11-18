The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has urged organisations to immediately patch a critical vulnerability in Oracle's Java platform, warning that attackers could exploit specially crafted input to crash systems and potentially execute malicious code remotely without authentication.





The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2026-114938 and dubbed "Java4Shell", affects the Base64 decoder in the x86-64 HotSpot Java Virtual Machine (JVM), a component of the Java Development Kit (JDK).





According to CISA, the memory-corruption flaw could allow unauthenticated remote code execution through specially crafted Base64 input. Successful exploitation could cause the JVM to crash and potentially enable attackers to execute malicious commands on vulnerable systems.





The agency has called on network defenders and organisations to identify affected Java installations and apply relevant security updates as soon as they become available.





CISA outlines steps to mitigate Java4Shell vulnerability





CISA has advised organisations to review their software inventories to identify vulnerable JDK installations and Java runtimes, including those bundled with third-party applications, container images and network appliances.





The agency cautioned that Java installations may not always appear as separate entries in software inventories, making it important for organisations to examine applications and systems that could contain embedded Java components.





Organisations have also been urged to prioritise patching internet-facing systems, which may be more exposed to remote exploitation.





Where immediate patching is not possible, CISA recommends temporary security measures, including restricting and validating Base64 input at application boundaries, enforcing input-size limits and limiting unauthenticated access.





The agency has further advised security teams to monitor systems for suspicious activity, including unexpected Java process behaviour, rogue runtime installations and unusual JVM crashes.





Organisations have been directed to consult Oracle's November 2026 Critical Security Patch Update for information on affected products, versions and remediation guidance.





Organisations urged to review Java security updates





The advisory highlights the risks posed by vulnerabilities in widely deployed software components, particularly when they are embedded within third-party applications and systems that organisations may not directly monitor.





CISA's warning underscores the importance of maintaining accurate software inventories and ensuring that security teams can identify vulnerable components across their technology environments.





The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security also contributed to the advisory.





CISA has urged network defenders to review the security guidance and apply the necessary updates to reduce the risk of exploitation.