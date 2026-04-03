Accor appoints Amit Malik as VP – People & Culture for South Asia

Accor, a leading hospitality group, has announced the appointment of Amit Malik as Vice President –People & Culture, South Asia. In this role, Malik will be part of the South Asia leadership team and will spearhead the People, Talent & Culture agenda across India and the broader South Asia region.



Malik, in his new role, will partner closely with business leaders to build stronger organisational capabilities, drive leadership excellence, and enhance the employee experience across Accor's expanding portfolio in the region, the company said in a press release.



With over two decades of experience spanning human resources, business leadership, and organisational transformation, Amit brings a strong blend of strategic people expertise and business acumen. His cross-industry experience and global exposure position him well to support Accor's continued growth and talent evolution in South Asia.



Commenting on the appointment, Ranju Alex, Chief Executive Officer, South Asia, Accor, said, "We are pleased to welcome Amit to Accor. His deep understanding of people strategy, combined with his strong business orientation, will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our talent ecosystem and build a high-performance, purpose-led culture across South Asia."



Malik is widely recognised for his expertise in culture building, leadership development, and talent strategy, as well as for driving large-scale organisational and business transformation. Over the years, he has worked closely with boards and senior stakeholders, contributing to strategic decision-making, governance frameworks, and organisational effectiveness initiatives.



Prior to joining Accor, Malik served as President – Japan, Asia Pacific & Australia at WadzPay, a global fintech firm. He also spent a significant part of his career at Aviva Life Insurance India, where he held multiple leadership roles, including Chief People Officer, Chief People Operations & Customer Services Officer, and later CEO & Managing Director. His professional journey includes leadership roles at Bank of America, Royal Bank of Scotland, American Express, and GSK Consumer Healthcare.