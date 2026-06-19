Adecco Group appoints Prathyusha Sebastian to lead culture, inclusion, wellbeing and talent agendas

The Adecco Group has appointed Prathyusha Sebastian as Vice President – Culture, Inclusion, Wellbeing & Employee Insights, while also taking on the role of Vice President – Talent, Learning & Diversity and Inclusion for Akkodis.





Sebastian announced the appointment on LinkedIn, saying, “Glad to share that I am starting a new journey with The Adecco Group as Group VP - Culture, Inclusion, Wellbeing & Employee Insights, and VP - Talent, Learning & Diversity & Inclusion for Akkodis.”





She added, “Partnering with our talented colleagues from around the world, I look forward to deliver our purpose - Making the future work for everyone. Grateful and immensely excited for what comes next!”





Sebastian is a seasoned HR and talent leader with more than 17 years of global experience spanning Europe and Asia-Pacific.





Most recently, she served as Global Head of Talent and Learning – People Development at Allianz Services. She was responsible for building and scaling global Talent Management and Learning Centers of Excellence, while supporting leadership development, succession planning, and workforce readiness across multiple countries.





Before joining Allianz Services, Sebastian spent more than three years with Allianz Technology, where she held leadership positions focused on talent management, diversity and inclusion, wellness, and people center of excellence functions. Her earlier career included key roles at Infosys, and Tata Consultancy Services.





Over the course of her career, Sebastian has led large-scale HR transformation programs, succession planning initiatives, leadership pipeline development, competency framework design, executive talent reviews, and digital learning strategies. She is also recognized for her expertise in AI-enabled learning, GenAI capability building, people analytics, and translating workforce insights into strategic business decisions.





In her new dual role, Sebastian is expected to help strengthen The Adecco Group’s global culture, inclusion, wellbeing, employee insights, talent development, and learning agendas while supporting Akkodis’ efforts to build future-ready capabilities in an increasingly technology-driven workforce landscape.





She holds a Post Graduate Certification in Human Resource Management from XLRI Jamshedpur and a Master’s degree in English Language and Literature from University of Kerala.