Ageas Federal Life Insurance appoints Yash Sinha as CHRO

Ageas Federal Life Insurance has appointed Yash Sinha as its new Chief Human Resource Officer, strengthening the insurer’s leadership bench as it sharpens focus on people strategy, organisational agility and workforce transformation.





With more than 25 years of experience across India’s banking, financial services and insurance landscape, Sinha steps into the role with a reputation for building high-performance cultures, leading large-scale HR transformation programmes and driving employee engagement at scale.





Based in Mumbai, he will lead the company’s nationwide people agenda, with a mandate spanning organisational design, digital HR transformation, talent strategy, employee experience and leadership capability development.





Extensive BFSI experience





Before joining Ageas Federal Life Insurance, Sinha served as Head Corporate Human Resources at Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Limited, where he led enterprise HR strategy, organisational development, leadership capability building and people transformation initiatives across the business.





Prior to that, he spent close to nine years as Head HR & Admin at Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers Ltd., overseeing HR operations, administrative leadership, talent development and employee engagement programmes during a key growth phase for the organisation.





His leadership journey also includes serving as Joint Vice President HR at Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, where he played a central role in strengthening workforce management frameworks and enhancing organisational capability.





Earlier in his career, Sinha spent more than a decade with HDFC Life as Associate Vice President HR, gaining deep expertise across talent acquisition, performance management, employee relations, leadership development and organisational effectiveness.





Culture transformation





Known within the BFSI industry for his strategic approach to talent and culture, Sinha is widely recognised for designing large-scale employee engagement models, strengthening graduate recruitment systems and building performance appraisal frameworks aligned with business growth.





His appointment comes at a time when insurers across India are increasingly investing in digital-first HR systems, workforce adaptability and culture-led growth strategies to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

With a leadership career spanning some of the country’s most prominent insurance and financial services firms, Sinha brings a blend of operational expertise, cultural leadership and long-term strategic insight to his new role at Ageas Federal Life Insurance.