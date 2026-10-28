AIA Group appoints Edward Moncreiffe as Regional CEO for India, Australia and New Zealand

AIA Group has appointed Edward Moncreiffe as Regional Chief Executive, effective 2 November 2026, with responsibility for its businesses in India, Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand.





Moncreiffe will join the Group Executive Committee and report to Lee Yuan Siong, Group Chief Executive and President.





His appointment comes as AIA looks to build on its market presence and accelerate growth across the four markets.





Commenting on the appointment, Lee Yuan Siong, AIA Group Chief Executive and President, said, “Edward brings deep insurance expertise, extensive international experience and a strong track record of growing businesses and strengthening market positions.”





“His understanding of customers and distribution, together with his experience across insurance and wealth, will be highly relevant as he works with our market leadership teams to build on the strong foundations of our businesses and accelerate their next phase of growth,” Siong added.





Insurance experience





Before joining AIA, Moncreiffe served as Chief Executive Officer, Insurance at HSBC Group, where he oversaw the life and health insurance business across Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China, Singapore, India, Malta, Bermuda and Mexico. He was also responsible for insurance distribution units globally.





He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Life in Hong Kong and Macau.





Moncreiffe brings 20 years of leadership experience across insurance, wealth management and strategy roles in the United Kingdom, Europe, Latin America and Asia.





He has led large and complex businesses, with a track record of driving growth and strengthening market positions.





Moncreiffe said, “I am delighted to be joining AIA, a company distinguished by its exceptional franchise, clear purpose and long-term commitment to Asia. AIA’s businesses in India, Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand each have distinct strengths, priorities and opportunities.





He added, “I look forward to working with the Group and market leadership teams to build on those strengths, advance our enterprise-wide strategic priorities and deliver long-term value for customers, partners and shareholders.”





Industry leadership





Beyond his corporate roles, Moncreiffe has served as chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers, Matilda International Hospital and City Mental Health Alliance Hong Kong.





He also represents Asia-Pacific on the Executive Council of the International Insurance Society.



