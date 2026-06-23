Air India brings back Pradeep Singh Kharola as Executive Advisor to Chairman

Air India has appointed former Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola as Executive Advisor to Chairman N Chandrasekaran, strengthening its leadership team as the airline prepares for a major management transition, according to multiple media reports.





Kharola will also join Air India’s Management Committee as a full member, placing him at the centre of the airline’s strategic and operational decision-making during a crucial phase of its transformation journey.





The appointment comes as the Tata Group-owned carrier prepares to appoint a new Chief Executive Officer following the planned departure of Managing Director and CEO Campbell Wilson later this year.





Key advisory role





Kharola is expected to play a pivotal role in guiding the leadership transition and supporting Chandrasekaran as Air India advances the next stage of its turnaround strategy.





In an internal communication announcing the appointment, Wilson said, “As Executive Advisor to the Chairman, he will be a full member of Air India’s Management Committee where, with my tenure in its final months, his experience will be invaluable in ensuring a smooth leadership transition."





His return adds significant aviation and administrative expertise to Air India’s leadership at a time when the airline is accelerating investments in fleet expansion, network growth, technology modernisation and customer experience improvements.





Familiar face returns





Kharola is no stranger to Air India. He previously served as Chairman and Managing Director of the airline between 2017 and 2019 when it was under government ownership.





Following his tenure at the carrier, he was appointed Secretary in India's Ministry of Civil Aviation, where he oversaw several key policy initiatives and played an important role in the airline privatisation process that ultimately led to the Tata Group's acquisition of Air India in January 2022.





A 1985-batch Indian Administrative Service officer from the Karnataka cadre, Kharola also served as Chairman of the Airports Authority of India before retiring as Civil Aviation Secretary in 2023.





CEO succession underway





Kharola's appointment comes as Air India works towards naming a successor to Wilson, who is scheduled to step down in August.





Speaking recently at the Wings Club in New York, Wilson highlighted the challenges awaiting the airline's next leader.





“The next four years are going to be just as challenging as the past, albeit in a different way," Reuters quoted Wilson as saying. "And so the person that takes over will have their hands ⁠full, but I want to make sure the right person is in place to carry that forward.”





Wilson had earlier indicated that his tenure at Air India was always intended to last four years and that he would assist in ensuring a smooth handover to his successor.





Industry reports have identified Singapore Airlines executive Vinod Kannan and Air India Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal among the leading contenders for the top role.





Transformation continues





Kharola’s return is expected to provide continuity and institutional knowledge as Air India continues its ambitious transformation programme under Tata Group ownership.





With a new CEO yet to be announced and the airline navigating a challenging operating environment marked by geopolitical tensions, rising competition and ongoing operational reforms, the addition of Kharola to the Management Committee is expected to bolster leadership stability and support the carrier’s long-term growth ambitions.