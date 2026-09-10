Allana Group appoints Manish Bandlish as Group Managing Director

Allana Group has elevated Manish Bandlish to Group Managing Director, with a mandate to oversee the group’s operations and growth strategy across India and its international markets.





In his new role, Bandlish will be responsible for the group’s businesses in Malaysia, Vietnam, the UAE, Egypt and Ethiopia, with a strategic focus on its protein, poultry and consumer food businesses.





The leadership change comes as Allana Group targets significant expansion, with plans to grow its business from INR 24,000 crore to INR 40,000 crore by 2030. Bandlish’s mandate will include driving investments in core businesses, expanding manufacturing capacity, strengthening the consumer food portfolio and accelerating international growth.





Bandlish joined Allana Consumer Products as Managing Director in December 2025. He brings more than three decades of experience spanning FMCG, food, retail and large-scale operations.





Before joining Allana, Bandlish served as Managing Director of Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable, where he led a business with more than ₹15,000 crore in operations, over 12 plants and around 4,000 employees, overseeing brands including Mother Dairy, Dhara and Safal.





He was also credited with restructuring the organisation to create a leaner, performance-driven structure and culture, while consolidating businesses to drive synergies across operations, supply chain and sales.





Earlier, Bandlish was CEO and Director at JK Foods, where he led Umang Dairies and worked on business expansion, new product development, B2B and B2C initiatives, capacity expansion and the group's entry into the snacks segment through the Funflips brand.





His career also includes nearly a decade at METRO Cash & Carry, where he held leadership roles spanning operations, sales and expansion. As Director of Development & Expansion, he was responsible for defining the company's expansion and format strategy in India. Earlier, as Director of Operations, he managed operations across 23 stores and teams of more than 4,000 employees.





Bandlish began his career in sales at Marico, where he spent a decade working across West and East India and managing sales and distribution for a business with an annual turnover of around INR 250 crore.





His elevation comes as Allana Group looks to combine capacity expansion, portfolio development and international growth as part of its 2030 ambitions.