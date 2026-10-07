Amit Kumar appointed interim leader for Google Cloud India as Sashikumar Sreedharan steps down

Google Cloud India Managing Director Sashikumar Sreedharan has stepped down from his role to pursue an external opportunity, with Amit Kumar named as the interim head of the company's India operations, a senior company official said on Wednesday.





The leadership transition was announced by Karan Bajwa, President of Google Cloud Asia Pacific, in a post on LinkedIn.





"Our momentum in India has never been stronger, fuelled by accelerating business and AI growth across the market. As we continue to build our next phase of growth, I want to personally thank Sashikumar Sreedharan, who is moving on from Google to an external opportunity," Bajwa wrote.





He noted that Sreedharan has served in multiple roles during his tenure with Google Cloud, initially as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region and later as the Managing Director for India.





Amit Kumar, who was serving as Managing Director for Digital Natives at Google Cloud India, will step in to lead the India operations.





"As Amit Kumar steps in as interim leader for Google Cloud India, our focus remains clear: building on our incredible momentum. The opportunity ahead for our customers and partners in India has never been bigger, and I'm energised for what our team will deliver next," Bajwa said.