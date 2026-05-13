Anant Raj appoints Anish Sarin to board of directors

Anant Raj has appointed Anish Sarin to its Board of Directors, marking a significant step in the company’s leadership evolution as it accelerates growth across real estate and digital infrastructure businesses.





The announcement was made during the company’s Q4 and FY26 results declaration and signals Anant Raj’s intent to blend legacy leadership with a younger generation focused on innovation, technology and future-ready infrastructure, as noted by the firm.





His induction comes at a pivotal time for the company, which is increasingly diversifying beyond conventional real estate into high-growth sectors such as cloud infrastructure and data centres segments expected to play a critical role in India’s digital economy.





Academics and family lineage

Sarin is a graduate of Regent's University London, he brings an international business perspective and a strong understanding of emerging digital and infrastructure opportunities.





Representing the next generation of the Sarin family, Anish Sarin is the grandson of veteran industrialist Ashok Sarin.





Business growth and strategies





Anant Raj delivered a strong financial performance in FY26, driven by healthy operational cash flows and robust investor confidence. The company further strengthened its financial position following the successful Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) of nearly Rs. 1,100 crore.





The company’s total assets rose sharply to Rs. 5,590.55 crore in FY26 from Rs. 4,346.27 crore in FY25, while cash and cash equivalents increased to Rs. 806.90 crore, reflecting stronger liquidity and balance sheet stability.





In a sign of confidence in future growth, the Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share for FY26.





At the same time, Anant Raj is actively evaluating structural changes to unlock value from its expanding digital infrastructure business. The Board has constituted a committee to study potential merger and demerger options for its data centre and cloud businesses, aimed at enabling focused growth strategies, efficient capital deployment and stronger shareholder returns.





The appointment of Anish Sarin is being seen as more than a routine board-level change. It reflects the company’s broader vision of preparing for the next era of growth by integrating younger leadership with evolving business priorities.





As India’s demand for digital infrastructure continues to surge, Anant Raj appears to be positioning itself at the intersection of real estate and technology — a strategy that could define the company’s next phase of expansion.