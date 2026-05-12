Atain names Gurmilan Kaur as HR Analytics and Rewards Head

Atain, formerly known as IGT Solutions, has appointed Gurmilan Kaur as Head – Total Rewards & HR Analytics, marking a strategic move as the company continues to strengthen its people and workforce transformation agenda.





Kaur announced the development through a LinkedIn post, where she expressed enthusiasm about joining the global enterprise orchestration partner.





“Privileged and excited to join Atain as Head – Total Rewards & HR Analytics,” she shared.





The appointment comes at a time when organisations are increasingly focusing on data-led HR practices, workforce planning and employee experience to drive long-term business growth.





In her new role, Kaur is expected to lead Atain’s compensation, rewards and HR analytics functions, helping shape talent strategies in a rapidly evolving workplace landscape.





Educational background & expertise





She holds a Master’s degree in Labour Studies and Practices from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, where she graduated with distinction. She also earned a BA (Honours) in Economics with first-division distinction from Lady Shri Ram College for Women.





Before joining Atain, she was associated with Genpact, where she gained experience in HR and people analytics. Despite being early in her professional journey, she has already built a profile that blends academic excellence with exposure to strategic HR functions.





Atain’s futuristic plan





Atain,has been positioning itself as a technology-driven enterprise orchestration partner, supporting businesses across sectors through digital transformation, customer experience and operational solutions.

The appointment of Kaur reflects the company’s continued investment in strengthening leadership capabilities within its HR function.