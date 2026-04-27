Atlassian elevates Avani Solanki Prabhakar to lead people and AI transformation

Avani Solanki Prabhakar is stepping into a broader leadership role at Atlassian, now serving as Chief People and AI Enablement Officer. The move signals Atlassian’s growing commitment to embedding artificial intelligence not just as a tool, but as a cultural shift across the organisation.





In her expanded position, Prabhakar will oversee an integrated People and Transformations function, bringing together HR and Atlassian Customer Engineering. This combined team plays a key role in how the company operates - spanning engineering, data science, research, customer support, and strategic initiatives.





Her mission is clear: unlock employee potential by blending cultural change with AI-driven innovation. That includes encouraging experimentation, integrating AI into everyday workflows, and ensuring responsible adoption alongside ongoing skills development.





Prabhakar has been with Atlassian for nearly seven years, previously serving as Chief People Officer. During that time, she helped shape global people strategy and held several senior roles across talent, HR, and mergers and acquisitions, contributing to the company’s rapid global growth.





Before Atlassian, she built her leadership experience at Fuji Xerox Australia and British Airways, where she led major HR transformation initiatives across multiple regions. Her early career included roles at Genpact and GE Capital, laying a strong foundation in talent strategy and workforce planning.





With this new mandate, Atlassian is doubling down on its belief that successful AI adoption starts with people - making culture, capability, and technology evolve together.