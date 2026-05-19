AWC Software appoints Sunil Kumar Tuli as Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer

AWC Software has appointed Sunil Kumar Tuli as its Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer (CAIO), effective immediately, as the company strengthens its focus on AI-led innovation and enterprise transformation.





Announcing the appointment, the company said Tuli will help shape AWC’s AI strategy and drive innovation aimed at delivering smarter and more impactful solutions for customers.





Tuli brings nearly four decades of experience spanning artificial intelligence, enterprise applications, digital transformation, consulting, and large-scale technology operations.





Most recently, he served as Associate Director at Kirkland & Ellis in Dallas, working across software testing, machine learning, and enterprise technology initiatives.





Prior to that, at KPMG US, he leveraged AI to modernise audit and risk management frameworks, developing predictive risk models that improved anomaly detection accuracy by 45% while reducing audit cycle time by 35%. He also led AI automation projects using Google BERT transformer models for RFP information extraction, achieving 90% accuracy and boosting productivity.





Before KPMG, Tuli worked as Principal Consultant at Infosys, where he led AI and deep learning initiatives covering procurement risk assessment, insurance document intelligence, and large-scale document digitisation projects.





He also held senior leadership positions at CNO Financial Group and DXC Technology, overseeing IT transformation programs, enterprise application modernisation, ERP implementations, and global delivery operations. At DXC Technology, he managed a $160 million testing business across the Americas with more than 2,000 employees in global delivery centres.





Academically, Tuli holds a Master’s degree in Applied Data Science from Indiana University Indianapolis, focused on AI, machine learning, and data science. He has also completed executive management programs at Cornell University and Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, along with a mechanical engineering degree from Delhi College of Engineering.