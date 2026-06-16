Axis Max Life Insurance appoints Mrinal Sinha as Chief People Officer

Axis Max Life Insurance has announced the appointment of Mrinal Sinha as its Chief People Officer (CPO), effective July 1, 2026.





Sinha succeeds Shailesh Singh, who is set to retire after a career spanning more than 35 years.





Sinha currently serves as Head-HR at Axis Max Life, overseeing all human resources functions, including Distribution HR, Non-Distribution HR, the Centre of Excellence, and Learning & Development.





With over two decades of experience in human resources and organisational transformation, Sinha has held leadership roles at Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, and previously at Max Life Insurance.





In his new role, he will lead the company's people strategy, focusing on building a digitally fluent workforce, strengthening leadership pipelines, and fostering a more agile, technology-enabled culture to support the insurer's next phase of growth.





The appointment is part of a planned succession process as Singh retires after spending 15 years with the company. During his tenure, he played a key role in shaping Axis Max Life's people and culture agenda. He institutionalised the Organisation and Talent Review (OTR) framework, strengthening leadership succession planning and capability development across the organisation.





Reflecting on his journey, Singh said, "My decade and a half tenure at Axis Max Life has been one of the most fulfilling chapters of my professional life. Together, we have built a culture rooted in trust, respect, inclusivity, and shared purpose. I am grateful to my colleagues and teams whose passion and commitment made this journey meaningful. I retire with immense pride in what we have built and great confidence in the Company's future."





Commenting on his new role, Sinha said, "I am excited to lead the people agenda at this important juncture. The Company has built a strong culture anchored in credibility, customer centricity, and excellence. My focus will be on strengthening this foundation while fostering greater allyship, innovation, and digital fluency across the organisation. Together, we will continue creating an environment where people can thrive, grow, and contribute meaningfully to our purpose and long-term ambitions."