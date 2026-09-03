BankSathi appoints Nitish Kumar Bugalia as Co-Founder and COO

BankSathi has appointed Nitish Kumar Bugalia as Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO), as the technology-led credit inclusion platform enters its next phase of growth.

Bugalia brings more than 12 years of experience across fintech, technology and consumer internet.

In his new role, he will lead product, operations and technology at BankSathi, with a focus on strengthening the company's capabilities as it scales.

Experience across fintech and technology

Before joining BankSathi, Bugalia spent nearly six years at MyTeam11, where he held leadership roles including Head of Product & Strategy and COO. During his tenure, he contributed to scaling the platform into one of India's leading fantasy sports companies.

Prior to MyTeam11, Bugalia spent more than five years at Capital One in the US, where he led product management across customer acquisition, cloud transformation and digital platforms.

At BankSathi, he will work closely with Founder and CEO Jitendra Dhaka and Co-Founder and CTO Sandeep Kaler to strengthen product and technology capabilities, build stronger operating systems and enhance the overall customer experience.

Focus on financial access

Commenting on the appointment, Jitendra Dhaka, Founder & CEO, BankSathi said, "We are at a stage where the quality of execution will matter as much as the vision. Nitish brings a deep understanding of product, technology and operations and more importantly, he knows what it takes to build and scale a business over the long term.

“We are building BankSathi for real Bharat, where millions still lack easy access to the right financial products. I am delighted to have him on board,” he added.

Nitish Kumar Bugalia, Co-Founder & COO, BankSathi added, "What attracted me to BankSathi was the purpose behind the business. The team has already built a strong foundation.

“I see the next phase as an opportunity to build better products, strengthen operations and use technology in smarter ways to connect the right customer with the right financial product, and make financial access more relevant across Bharat,” he concluded.

The company's focus on expanding financial access was a key factor behind his decision to join.