Bata India appoints Nike veteran Sanjay Rao as CEO

Footwear retailer Bata India has appointed Sanjay Rao as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, marking a significant leadership change as the company pursues its next phase of growth and business transformation.

Rao will succeed Gunjan Shah, who is set to conclude his tenure after completing his five-year mandate at the helm of the company.

The appointment comes at a crucial time for Bata India as it works to revive growth, improve profitability and strengthen its appeal among younger consumers.

Retail industry veteran

Rao brings more than two decades of experience across retail and consumer businesses in India, South Asia, China and Europe.

He joins Bata India from Nike, where he most recently served as Senior Director, Nike Retail, overseeing operations across France and the Benelux region.

Prior to Nike, he played a key role in establishing Zara’s business in India through the joint venture between Inditex and the Tata Group.

He later held senior leadership positions across India, South Asia and China, and also served as Country Director for Guess in France. Rao holds an MBA from INSEAD.

Growth ambitions

Commenting on the appointment, Panos Mytaros, Chief Executive Officer, Bata said, “India is one of Bata Group’s most important markets and one of our biggest long-term growth opportunities.”

He added, “Bata India has a powerful brand, deep consumer trust, strong foundations and significant room to grow. The next chapter must be about becoming even closer to consumers, strengthening our relevance, responding faster to trends and giving consumers the shoes they want for every part of their lives."

Mytaros also mentioned, "I would like to thank Gunjan for his leadership and contribution over the past five years. He has helped strengthen the business and build a solid foundation for the future. Sanjay brings deep retail and consumer experience, international perspective and a strong understanding of the Indian market.”

“He knows how to build businesses, develop teams and create momentum. I am excited to welcome him to Bata and confident he is the right leader to take Bata India forward into its next phase of accelerated growth.”

Board’s endorsement

Ashwani Windlass, Chairman, Bata India, acknowledged the contribution of outgoing CEO Gunjan Shah and welcomed Rao’s appointment.

He said, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Gunjan for his leadership, commitment and contribution to Bata India. During his tenure, he strengthened the business, elevated the consumer experience, drove innovation and built a strong leadership team.

“His contribution has helped create a solid foundation for the future, and we wish him every success in the next chapter of his career. We are delighted to welcome Sanjay to Bata India,” continued.

“His versatile background, proven track record and deep understanding of consumer and retail markets make him well suited to lead the company into its next phase of growth, with a strong focus on consumer relevance, product strength and long-term value creation,” elaborated

Turnaround challenge

Rao takes charge at a time when Bata India is navigating a challenging business environment. The footwear maker has been implementing a turnaround strategy focused on inventory optimisation, streamlining its store network and strengthening its appeal to Gen Z consumers.

The company reported a 59.3% decline in net profit to ₹133.56 crore in FY2026, despite marginal growth in revenue from operations. In the fourth quarter, profit plunged 95% year-on-year to ₹2.2 crore, largely due to ₹28 crore in Voluntary Retirement Scheme charges and a ₹22.4 crore non-cash foreign exchange loss.

With extensive international retail experience and a strong track record in consumer-facing businesses, Rao is expected to play a key role in accelerating Bata India’s transformation and growth strategy.