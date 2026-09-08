Bhartiya Converge appoints Eric Pagdiwalla as COO to scale GCC enablement business

Bhartiya Converge, the Global Capability Centre (GCC) enablement platform of Bhartiya Urban, has appointed Eric Pagdiwalla as Chief Operating Officer (COO) as it strengthens its execution capabilities and scales its integrated GCC enablement model.





Pagdiwalla will oversee Consulting, Operations strategy and Customer Success, supporting the company’s next phase of growth and engagement with global enterprises.





25 years of GCC and transformation experience





Pagdiwalla joins Bhartiya Converge from Persistent Systems, where he was Senior Vice President and Head of GCC Practice. He brings more than 25 years of experience across GCCs, global business services, transformation, outsourcing, client management and operating-model development.





Previously, he held leadership roles at ANSR, including Managing Director, Client Success and Vice President, Service Delivery, and served as Associate Vice President, Transformation at Ascena Retail Group.





He also spent more than 13 years with Hewlett Packard Enterprise in leadership roles spanning digital selling, marketing business services, global business services, process improvement, account management and outsourcing strategy.





Arjun Aggarwal, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Bhartiya Urban, said, “Bhartiya Group has consistently looked at opportunities where our existing capabilities and ecosystem can create greater value, and our expansion into services is a natural progression of that approach.”





“As Global Capability Centres evolve from traditional delivery centres into strategic hubs for technology, innovation, product development and business functions, we are seeing a significant acceptance for our platform that enables and accelerates this transformation and takes India to the world,” he added.





“Bhartiya Converge brings together all these with our strengths in infrastructure and ecosystem development with specialised services for global enterprises. Eric’s experience will further strengthen our ability to execute on this opportunity,” he also mentioned.





Sriram Chidambaram, Executive Director, Bhartiya – Services Platform and Chief Mentor, Bhartiya Converge said, “Eric brings a strong combination of GCC expertise, transformation experience and a deep understanding of client and operating environments. His experience will be instrumental in strengthening our business execution capabilities and helping us build a differentiated, end-to-end GCC platform.”





Focus on end-to-end GCC growth





Bhartiya Converge helps global corporations establish, operate and scale GCCs in India, combining advisory and operational capabilities with talent, workspace and ecosystem development.





Pagdiwalla said the integrated model will be central to the company’s proposition as GCCs become more strategic to global organisations.





“GCCs are becoming strategic platforms through which global organisations build technology, innovation and business capabilities. What excites me about Bhartiya Converge is that we start with the questions that matter most to our clients' leadership teams: which capabilities can accelerate growth, and where cost can be taken out structurally?” he said.





“It starts as an advisory conversation before it becomes a delivery one, and we are accountable for both, bringing strategy, talent, workspace and operations together on a single GCC platform, anchored in an ecosystem we own,” Pagdiwalla added.





His focus, he said, will be on building the business and driving client outcomes as enterprises establish and scale their GCCs.





With Pagdiwalla joining its leadership team, Bhartiya Converge aims to strengthen its support across the GCC lifecycle, from establishing an India presence to building scalable capabilities focused on innovation, transformation and long-term growth.