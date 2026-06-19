BMW appoints Rajat Kulshrestha as CBO for coated business

BMW has appointed Rajat Kulshrestha as Chief Business Officer for its Coated Business, reinforcing its leadership team as the company looks to accelerate growth in the value-added steel products segment.

Kulshrestha brings nearly three decades of experience in sales, marketing and business development across the steel industry.

In his new role, he will lead initiatives focused on business growth, customer engagement, market expansion and strengthening BMW position in the coated and value-added steel products market.

Extensive industry experience

Over the course of his career, Kulshrestha has held several senior leadership roles across the steel and building materials sector.

His previous assignments include serving as Assistant Vice President at APL Apollo Building Products Ltd., Vice President at Manaksia Coated, and Deputy General Manager at Tata BlueScope Steel and JSW Steel.

He also held earlier roles with Bhushan Steel & Strips Ltd. and Lloyds Steel Industries.

Growth-focused mandate

As Chief Business Officer, Kulshrestha will focus on strengthening customer relationships, expanding BMW Industries' value-added product portfolio and supporting the company's geographical and capacity expansion plans.

He will also work towards enhancing revenue growth, improving profitability and building a more customer-centric organisation.

Welcoming him to the company, Harsh Bansal, Managing Director, BMW said, "India's manufacturing and infrastructure sectors are undergoing a significant transformation, creating new opportunities for value-added steel products. As customer expectations continue to evolve, the industry is moving beyond volume towards greater emphasis on quality, reliability, innovation, and service.”

He further added, “At BMW Industries, we believe that long-term growth will be driven not only by capacity and product offerings, but also by our ability to remain closely aligned with customer requirements and market needs.”

Also mentioned, “As we continue to strengthen our position in the segment, enhancing our commercial capabilities and deepening customer engagement remain key priorities. Rajat's extensive experience across sales, marketing, and business development, combined with his understanding of the steel industry and customer landscape, will be valuable as we pursue these objectives.”

Industry opportunities

Commenting on his appointment, Kulshrestha said, "The steel industry is entering a new phase of growth, driven by rising demand from infrastructure, construction, automotive, renewable energy, and manufacturing sectors. At the same time, customer expectations are evolving rapidly, with greater emphasis on quality, reliability, responsiveness, and value-added offerings.

He continued, “Having spent nearly three decades in the industry, I believe the companies that will succeed in this environment are those that combine operational excellence with a deep understanding of customer needs.

“BMW is well positioned to benefit from these opportunities through its strong capabilities and customer-centric approach. I am excited to join the organization at this stage of its journey and look forward to contributing to its growth by strengthening customer partnerships, expanding market presence, and creating sustainable value for all stakeholders,” he concluded.

Company expansion

Headquartered in Kolkata, BMW has over 45 years of experience in the steel processing industry. The company operates seven steel processing centres across Howrah and Jamshedpur and employs more than 1,500 people. Its portfolio includes HRPO and CR coils, galvanised sheets, TMT rebars, and MS and GI pipes catering to infrastructure, construction and industrial sectors.

The appointment comes as BMW Industries continues to expand its business footprint and strengthen its offerings to customers across India, positioning itself to benefit from growing demand in key end-user industries.