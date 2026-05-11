Bobcard appoints Saravanakumar A as MD & CEO

Bobcard, the wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, has appointed Saravanakumar A as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. The move marks a key leadership change for the company. It comes as Bobcard focuses on growth, customer-led innovation and strengthening its position in India’s fast-growing credit card and digital payments market.

Saravanakumar A brings more than 30 years of banking experience to the role. He joined Bank of Baroda in 1994. Over the years, he has held several senior roles across domestic and international operations. His expertise spans retail banking, treasury, rural and agri-finance, credit and operations.

His appointment is expected to support Bobcard’s next phase of growth. The company aims to strengthen risk management, improve customer experience and expand its product portfolio to meet changing consumer needs.

The leadership change comes as India’s credit card and consumer lending sectors continue to grow rapidly. Rising digital adoption and demand for flexible financial products are driving this momentum. Bobcard plans to build on this opportunity through innovation and customer-focused solutions under its vision of “Reimagining credit for India.”

Commenting on his appointment, Saravanakumar, MD & CEO, Bobcard, said, “Bobcard has been at the forefront of reimagining credit for India by making financial solutions more inclusive, accessible, and aligned with evolving customer aspirations. Having started my journey with the Bank of Baroda ecosystem in the same year Bobcard was established, I have closely witnessed the evolving needs of customers over the years, which continue to shape our focus on innovation, responsible growth, and deliver meaningful value to our customers and partners backed by the strong legacy and trust of the parent Bank.”

Under his leadership, Bobcard is expected to strengthen its digital strategy and customer engagement. The company also aims to expand its footprint in India’s competitive credit market through innovation and sustainable growth.