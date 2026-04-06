BP names Carol Howle as Deputy CEO

BP has appointed Carol Howle as its deputy chief executive officer, effective immediately, as the London-based oil major navigates a period of leadership transition.





Howle, who has spent 25 years at BP, will continue to lead Supply, Trading and Shipping (ST&S) and, in her expanded role, will oversee the company’s ongoing portfolio review and long-term strategy development. BP’s strategy and sustainability team will now report directly to her.





“As I step into my new role, I am committed to providing clear direction and consistency so our company can move forward with confidence,” said Meg O’Neill, BP’s incoming chief executive. “Carol will oversee the ongoing portfolio review and strategy beyond our 2027 targets. I look forward to working closely with her to deliver a simpler, stronger, more valuable BP for our shareholders.”





Howle, previously BP’s EVP ST&S and interim CEO since December 2025, said, “BP is a great company. Progress has been made in recent months, but there is always more to do. Meg and I share a commitment to safe and reliable operations, disciplined capital allocation, and high-quality delivery – and I look forward to supporting her as she gets started.”





The appointment comes as Meg O’Neill is set to become BP’s new CEO on April 1, 2026, following Murray Auchincloss’ decision to step down less than two years into the role. O’Neill will make history as the first woman to lead a major global oil company. She previously headed Australia’s Woodside Energy, overseeing expansion including the acquisition of BHP Petroleum International in 2022.





The leadership changes follow a turbulent period at BP. Former CEO Bernard Looney was dismissed in 2023 after the board found he had “knowingly misled” it over undisclosed past relationships with colleagues, resulting in the forfeiture of up to £32.4 million in salary and benefits.





Auchincloss, who succeeded Looney in September 2024, said he had informed the BP board earlier this year that he was willing to step aside if a suitable successor emerged. He will remain in an advisory role until December 2026.





BP has emphasized that the new leadership team will focus on restoring market leadership while advancing safety, innovation, and sustainability across its global operations.