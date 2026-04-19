Britannia Industries appoints Srinivas Maruthi Patnam as VP– HR following Ritesh Rana’s resignation

Britannia Industries, one of India’s leading food companies, has announced the appointment of Srinivas Maruthi Patnam as Vice President – Human Resources. This leadership transition follows the resignation of the incumbent VP-HR, Ritesh Rana, whose departure will be effective from the close of business on May 15, 2026.





The company informed stock exchanges that Rana has decided to step down from his role, effective May 15, 2026, to pursue opportunities outside the organisation. Rana’s tenure at Britannia has been marked by significant contributions to the company’s talent management and organisational development initiatives. Rana joined Britannia Industries in 2012 as Head, HRBP.





The Board of Directors, at the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved Patnam’s appointment via circular resolution on April 17, 2026. Patnam will join as VP-HR (Designate) on April 21, 2026, and will assume full responsibilities from May 16, the company said in its filing.





Patnam brings over 26 years of human resources leadership experience across global organisations, including Procter & Gamble and Gillette. In his previous capacity as Vice President & HR Head for Procter & Gamble’s India business, Patnam led transformative HR initiatives and capability-building programs across multiple geographies.





He has extensive experience partnering across FMCG and consumer healthcare sectors and has held leadership roles across India, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia & New Zealand, Singapore (Regional HQ) and Southeast Asia (Jakarta). He has also worked on global mandates covering the Middle East, Africa, Japan and Korea.





Patnam holds a degree in Electronics Engineering from Nagpur University and is an alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Pune.