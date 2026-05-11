Bureau Veritas appoints Jaya Chanda as Talent Management Director across Asia Pacific

Bureau Veritas has appointed Jaya Chanda as its new Talent Management Director for Asia Pacific, as the company sharpens its focus on leadership development and building stronger talent pipelines across the region.

In her new role, Chanda will oversee talent management initiatives across Asia Pacific, with a focus on leadership growth, succession planning, employee development and organisational capability building in key markets.

She brings more than 20 years of experience in HR, learning and development, and people transformation, having worked across regional and global teams in multinational organisations.

Before joining Bureau Veritas, Chanda spent more than six years with Nestlé in Kuala Lumpur, where she held senior regional learning roles. Most recently, she served as Regional Learning Program Manager for Asia, Oceania, Africa and the Middle East, leading leadership and learning initiatives across several international markets.

Earlier, she managed learning and development programmes for Asia and Oceania, supporting leadership capability, organisational change and workforce development strategies. Prior to her regional assignments, Chanda spent nearly 16 years with Nestlé India in a range of HR and corporate learning roles, including HR Manager for Corporate Learning and Training in the South Asia region.

Her appointment comes as companies across Asia Pacific continue to invest in future-ready workforces, stronger leadership pipelines and employee capability amid changing business and workplace demands.

Earlier in her career, Chanda also worked with Jindal Group and Taj Hotels, gaining experience in operations, stakeholder engagement and people management.

Academically, she completed an Executive General Management Programme from Indian Institute of Management Calcutta and earned a diploma in Training and Development from Indian Society of Training and Development.

With businesses increasingly prioritising leadership resilience and workforce agility, Bureau Veritas is expected to further strengthen its talent and people development strategy under Chanda’s leadership.