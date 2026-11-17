CarDekho Group has appointed Sudhir Pai as CEO – Auto Classifieds and Group Strategy Head, placing him in charge of its core automotive marketplace business and broader strategic priorities. The appointment was announced by the company on Tuesday.





In his new role, Pai will oversee the Group's auto classifieds platforms, including CarDekho.com, ZigWheels and BikeDekho, while driving strategic initiatives and long-term growth across the business.





Pai joins CarDekho Group after nearly 15 years as Chief Executive Officer of Magicbricks, the Times Internet-owned property platform, which he led from 2011 to early 2026.





From Magicbricks to CarDekho Group





During his tenure at Magicbricks, Pai helped transform the property platform from a listings marketplace into a broader proptech business, introducing technology-led solutions for property discovery, sales enablement and broker productivity.





Under his leadership, the company recorded four consecutive years of profitability.





He brings more than two decades of leadership experience across the internet, FMCG, medical electronics and banking sectors. Before joining Magicbricks, he held leadership positions at Marico, Hindustan Unilever, Citibank and Wipro GE Medical Systems.





Focus on technology and AI-led growth





Commenting on the appointment, Amit Jain, Co-founder and CEO, CarDekho Group, said, “Sudhir brings a rare combination of marketplace-building experience, operational excellence and strategic thinking. Having spent nearly 15 years scaling Magicbricks, he understands what it takes to create enduring consumer platforms.”





He added, “As we strengthen our leadership and accelerate our next phase of growth, his experience will be invaluable in driving our auto classifieds business forward and shaping the Group's broader strategic priorities. We are delighted to welcome him to CarDekho Group.”





Commenting on his appointment, Sudhir Pai said, “CarDekho Group has built a strong digital ecosystem by simplifying the vehicle discovery and buying journey for millions of consumers.”





“The auto ecosystem in India is at an exciting inflection point, with technology and AI creating opportunities to deliver greater value to consumers, dealers and OEMs. I look forward to working with the team to strengthen our marketplace capabilities, deepen consumer engagement and build scalable, sustainable businesses,” he noted.





Pai's immediate priorities will include strengthening the Group's auto classifieds ecosystem, accelerating technology- and AI-led innovation across its platforms, and advancing strategic initiatives to support long-term growth.